Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituencies, Previous Winners And Population

The forthcoming general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha are expected to take place in India from April to May 2024. Punjab is preparing for the imminent Lok Sabha Elections, which are poised to mark a crucial juncture in the state's political landscape. Among the 545 seats in the Lok Sabha, Punjab holds 13 seats allocated to its representation.
Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2024
The Lok Sabha elections in Punjab serve as a crucial democratic process, shaping the political landscape of the state. With diverse issues at play, ranging from regional concerns to national significance, these elections reflect the dynamic interplay of politics, governance, and public sentiment.
As voters exercise their democratic right, the outcomes influence the representation and policies that impact the people of Punjab on a broader scale. The electoral process not only showcases the vibrancy of democracy but also underscores the responsibility of citizens in shaping the future of their region and the nation.
Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituencies and Lok Sabha Seats
Punjab possesses 13 Lok Sabha seats, including four designated for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and the remaining nine open to all. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Indian National Congress (INC)-led UPA coalition secured eight seats, while the NDA garnered four. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), entering the fray for the first time, captured one seat.
There consists a total of 13 seats. These are -
1. Gurdaspur
2. Amritsar
3. Tarn Taran
4. Jalandhar
5. Phillaur (S.C)
6. Hoshiarpur
7. Ropar (S.C)
8. Patiala
9. Ludhiana
10. Sangrur
11. Bathinda (S.C)
12. Faridkot
13. Ferozepur
Punjab Lok Sabha Elections: Previous Winners and Parties
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) won 8 out of 13 seats in Punjab, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 2 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 1 seat.
Punjab: Population and Demographic
Punjab is home to 2.3% of India's population; with a density of 551 persons per km2. According to the provisional results of the 2011 national census, Punjab has a population of 27,743,338, making it the 16th most populated state in India. Of which male and female are 14,639,465 and 13,103,873 respectively. 32% of Punjab's population consists of Dalits.
In the state, the rate of population growth is 13.9% (2011), lower than national average. Out of total population, 37.5% people live in urban regions. The total figure of population living in urban areas is 10,399,146 of which 5,545,989 are males and while remaining 4,853,157 are females.
The urban population in the last 10 years has increased by 37.5%. According to the 2011 Census of India, Punjab, has a population of around 27.7 million.
