Puri Gears Up for Rath Yatra 2026 with Deployment of 200 Executive Magistrates for Crowd Control and Safety

PURI: Extensive preparations are underway for the world-famous Rath Yatra 2026 in Puri, with the district administration putting in place elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the annual religious festival.

As part of the security and crowd management measures, around 200 Executive Magistrates have been deployed at different locations across the city.

Puri Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said that the administration has made comprehensive arrangements for this year’s Rath Yatra, focussing on crowd control, security, essential services and the convenience of devotees arriving from across the country and abroad.

Speaking about the preparations, Collector Parida said, “For the Rath Yatra 2026, the administration has made extensive arrangements. One of the key measures this year is the deployment of additional Executive Magistrates, with around 200 Executive Magistrates stationed at various locations. The supply of drinking water has also been significantly enhanced this year in addition to drinking water facilities."

The district administration has been working on multiple aspects of festival management, including regulating the movement of devotees, maintaining law and order, improving public amenities and ensuring that emergency services remain accessible throughout the event.

With security personnel, administrative officials and service teams deployed in large numbers, the Puri administration is aiming to ensure a seamless experience for pilgrims while preserving the traditional grandeur and sanctity of the annual festival. (IANS)

Also Read: Audio-Visual Song ‘Prabhu Jagannath’ Released Ahead of Rath Yatra Festival