PwD Day: Narendra Modi, Droupadi Murmu stress disability-inclusive development

NEW DELHI: On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the Centre's commitment to ensure dignity and opportunity for the 'Divyang' people.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed on December 3. Proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992, the day promotes understanding of disability issues and mobilizes support for the rights, dignity, and well-being of persons with disabilities. Its goals include raising awareness of their inclusion in all aspects of life and ensuring they can participate fully in society.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we reiterate our commitment to always ensuring dignity, access and opportunity for our Divyang sisters and brothers."

"They have distinguished themselves across sectors, thanks to their creativity and determination. At the same time, they have enriched our national progress significantly. Over the years, India has taken important steps towards Divyang Kalyan through laws, accessible infrastructure, inclusive education policies and innovations in assistive technologies. We will continue to do more in the times to come," he added.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu also presented the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for the year 2025 in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "Divyangjan deserve equality. Ensuring their equal participation in the developmental journey of society and the country is the duty of all stakeholders, rather than a matter of charity. A society can be considered developed in a real sense only with the equal participation of Divyangjan."

She stressed that the theme of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities - 2025, 'Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress', is also based on this "progressive idea". (IANS)

