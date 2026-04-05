Raghav Chadha rebuts ‘coordinated’ allegations against him by AAP leaders

NEW DELHI: Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Saturday strongly refuted what he described as "false and coordinated allegations" made against him by fellow party leaders. In a video message shared on X, Chadha claimed that a "scripted campaign" had been launched to target him, with identical accusations being repeated in a deliberate attempt to damage his credibility and silence his voice in Parliament.

He stated that although he initially chose not to respond, he felt compelled to speak out because repeated falsehoods risk being accepted as truth. According to Chadha, the allegations are not coincidental but part of a coordinated effort to prevent him from participating in parliamentary discussions. He further claimed that some AAP leaders had suggested he should not be allowed to speak in Parliament due to these accusations, prompting him to address each claim individually.

Responding to the first allegation-that he remained seated during Opposition walkouts-Chadha dismissed it as completely false and challenged his critics to verify the facts through CCTV footage from Parliament, asserting that the truth would be clear. On the second allegation, which accused him of refusing to sign an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Chadha clarified that he was never approached, either formally or informally, to sign such a motion. He also pointed out that several other AAP MPs had not signed the notice, questioning why he was being singled out when only 50 signatures were required to move the motion.

Addressing the third allegation-that he was acting out of fear-Chadha firmly rejected the claim. He emphasized that his role in Parliament is not to create disruptions but to raise important public issues responsibly. Highlighting his work, he noted that he has spoken on a wide range of topics, including GST, income tax, Punjab's water crisis, Delhi's air pollution, education, public healthcare, Indian Railways, and menstrual health-issues he said are often overlooked.

Reaffirming his commitment, Chadha stated that Parliament operates on taxpayers' money and should be used constructively. He concluded by expressing confidence that the truth would prevail and that all allegations against him would eventually be exposed as baseless. (IANS)

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