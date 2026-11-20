NEW DELHI: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of colluding with "foreign-based anti-India forces" and spreading falsehoods about India's democracy and economy.

His remarks came after Gandhi, during an interaction at Columbia University in the United States, alleged that democracy in India was "destroyed in 2014" and criticised the country's economy and education system. Speaking to reporters, Rijiju alleged that Gandhi was making statements aimed at defaming India and undermining its civilisation, traditions, democracy and Constitution. He said Gandhi repeatedly described India's economy as collapsed despite the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global institutions recognising India as the world's fastest-growing major economy. "Who can explain this to him?" Rijiju asked, adding that Gandhi's remarks were harming himself, his party and the Opposition.

Questioning Gandhi's claim that democracy did not exist in India, Rijiju asked how he could freely protest and criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government if the country lacked democratic freedoms.

The Union Minister also cited the World Bank's findings on poverty reduction in India and questioned the Congress's record despite repeatedly campaigning with the slogan "Garibi Hatao".Rijiju urged Gandhi to stop questioning India's democracy and refrain from describing its economy as "dead", asserting that the country remained a major driver of global economic growth. (IANS)