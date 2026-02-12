Rahul Gandhi, Kiren Rijiju clash in Lok Sabha over ‘Nation Sold Out’ charge

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce critique of the Modi government over the Union Budget 2026-27, alleging that the Prime Minister “compromised” India’s energy security interests and sold out the nation to foreign powers, prompting loud protests from the treasury benches. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to his “wild” references and asked him to engage in constructive criticism.

Remaining unfazed, Gandhi doubled down his pitch and accused the Centre of “shamelessly” striking a trade deal with the United States while “surrendering” its own interests.

His “nonsense” jibe at the government triggered fierce opposition from the ruling side and also an interjection from Jadambika Pal, the officiating Speaker in the House.

Rijiju objected to Rahul’s description of the trade deal as a “nonsense” move and demanded that unparliamentary language be expunged from the House proceedings.

The Chair also took note of Gandhi’s objectionable reference and asked him to refrain from the same.

The Congress MP, while acknowledging the same, went on to lambast the government, listing “a series of surrenders” to US President Donald Trump in sectors like Agriculture, IT, data and people.

The House witnessed chaos and sloganeering as Gandhi’s “surrender charge” was vehemently backed by opposition members, while those in the treasury bench kept booing the LoP.

Gandhi, while concluding his speech, said this government has “sold out the nation, its farmers, its IT sector, its energy security and stood in complete capitulation before the US”.

Rijiju was quick to return fire, stating, “(Koi maai ka laal paida hua nahin, jo desh ko bech sakta hai) No such person has taken a birth who can dare to sell the nation.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most powerful person that the country has seen till date,” he added. (IANS)

