Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge criticise budget, call it ‘Kursi Bachao Budget’

New Delhi: The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Union Budget 2024-25, accusing the Finance Minister of making hollow promises.

Taking to social media platform ‘X,’ he tweeted, “Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets.”

Mallikarjun Kharge also took to ‘X,’ tweeting, “Modi Government’s ‘copycat budget’ could not even copy Congress’ justice agenda properly! The Modi Government’s budget is distributing half-hearted ‘rewadis’ to dupe its coalition partners so that the NDA survives. This is not a budget for the ‘progress of the country,’ it is a ‘save Modi government’ budget!” Kharge criticised the budget’s lack of substantial announcements for the youth, farmers, Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, minorities, middle class, and rural poor. He stated that there was no significant plan for women, and the government was ignoring critical issues like rising inflation and rural development. He noted, “There is nothing concrete! The word ‘poor’ has become just a means of self-branding.”

Kharge further lambasted the government for its failure to address railway safety, conduct a census, and increase job opportunities.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram noted that the budget had “missed opportunities” and welcomed the adoption of Congress’ Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) and Apprenticeship scheme. However, he wished more ideas from the Congress manifesto had been included. Chidambaram also welcomed the move to abolish the Angel Tax, a long-standing demand of the Congress.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the Union Budget, labelling it a ploy to retain power by mentioning special projects for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Yadav said, “They have increased unemployment in the last 10 years,” and questioned what the BJP had done for farmers and youth. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav added, “The main concern regarding women is their safety, and this issue has not been addressed. The government does not want to take any steps to control inflation.”

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury joined the chorus of criticism, stating that the budget failed to address rising unemployment, inflation, and food prices. He pointed out that government expenditure as per GDP has decreased, which would lead to increased problems for the people. In her budget announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted new airports and medical colleges in Bihar, temple corridors, and special funds for the Rajgir Jain Temple site. Andhra Pradesh received special financial support to address its need for capital, with an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for the current fiscal year. (ANI)

