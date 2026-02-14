Rahul Gandhi meets 17 major farmer unions at Parliament House

NEW DELHI: In a high-intensity meeting at his Parliament office, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi hosted a diverse delegation representing 17 major farmer unions from across India on Friday to discuss the India-US interim trade deal. The information was shared by Sukhpal Singh, MLA from Bholath, former Leader of the Opposition, Punjab, and Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, on X. “A delegation of various #Kissan #Unions met LoP @RahulGandhi ji in his Parliament office to discuss the anti-farmer Indo-US treaty, which is nothing but a complete surrender before the Americans”, Khaira posted on X. The farm leaders expressed concerns that the deal would harm Indian farmers, particularly those growing corn, soyabean, cotton, fruits, and nuts. They urged a nationwide movement to resist the deal and protect farmers’ rights and incomes. (ANI)

