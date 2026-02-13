Will not step back even an inch...stand with farmers: Rahul Gandhi after Privilege Motion threat

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition on Thursday strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the he “has a chokehold around his neck” and sold “the country and farmers”, asserting that he will not “step back even an inch” even if a Privilege Motion is filed against him.

In a video shared on Gandhi’s official X handle, he criticised the India-US trade deal, alleging it compromises India’s energy security, data, and farmers’ future. He claims the deal favours American farmers, who rely on mechanisation and government subsidies, while Indian farmers struggle with small landholdings and limited mechanisation.

He also charged the PM with several allegations, stating, “Narendra Modi has sold out the country, sold out the farmers. You can file a case against me, abuse me and do whatever you have to. Bring a Privilege Motion against me. It doesn’t matter. I have spoken the truth in Parliament.” “It is a different matter if you do not like it. The country can understand the truth,” he added.

Expressing Congress’s support to farmers, he said, “You can do whatever you want, I stand with farmers. I will not step back even an inch. Congress president Kharge ji, the entire Congress party, and I stand with farmers. We will not let this injustice take place.”

He also continued his string of allegations after his fiery speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday. saying, “Yesterday, I said that the farmers are the foundation of India. Congress and the whole of India had fought for food security.”

Referring to the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, he alleged that it undermines Indian farmers’ interests by opening the domestic market to US agribusinesses.

“By striking a deal with the US, he has sold out cotton farmers, soya farmers, apple farmers and fruit farmers. For years, people from foreign countries have been trying to capture the agri-market of India. Narendra Modi ji has opened the gates for them. This is a truth that he and I both know.” Gandhi alleged.

Gandhi claimed that the reason for the agreement is “Because there is a chokehold around his (PM Modi) neck. Donald Trump has the reins of Narendra Modi in his hands.”

He that agri items such as Maize, cotton, soybean and fruits “are just the beginning”, further claiming that the PM would “open the gates to the entire agri-market, for his friends, for people like Adani and Ambani, for external forces.”

He called the PM “anti-farmers” and accused him of helping “his friends”.

Describing American farmers as heavily mechanised and subsidised, with large-scale landholdings, Gandhi drew a contrasting picture of Indian farmers, claiming they “have small farms, they do not get the proper MSP, and there is nothing like mechanisation.”

Meanwhile, the Centre will not move a privilege motion against Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, though the words used in his speech on Wednesday are likely to be expunged, as his allegations were not authenticated, sources said.

This comes a day after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that BJP members in the Lok Sabha would move a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for “misleading the House and making baseless statements.

He said Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has made baseless and false allegations against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We will file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and making baseless statements. There are very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation,” he said. (ANI)

