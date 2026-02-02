Union Budget blind to India’s real crisis, refuses course correction: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Union Budget 2026-2027, saying it is blind to India’s real crisis and refuses course correction. In a post on X, he said manufacturing is falling, investors are pulling out capital and household savings are plummeting. Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also alleged that farmers are in distress. “Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored. A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises,” he said. The Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday. (ANI)

