Rahul Gandhi offers toffees to protestors showing him black flags in Arrah

ARRAH: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stopped his car and tried to distribute candies (or toffees) to protestors showing him the black-flag over the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' earlier in Bihar's Darbhanga.

It was the members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) who were protesting against Rahul Gandhi. Afterwards, the Rai Barelli MP stopped his car and tried to calm the protesters by offering candies.

Gandhi held a roadshow, as part of opposition's Voter Adhikaar Yatra, where he was seen raising slogans against the alleged "vote theft" in the previous assembly elections. While speaking to ANI, Gandhi raised slogans, "Vote chor, gaddi chhodd."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the anger and sadness witnessed among people in the Voter Adhikaar Yatra was because they have been "deceived".

"These are sentiments of anger and sadness. People have been deceived. So, they are expressing it," Khera said, adding, "I don't know how PM Modi will come here. There is immense protest here. Ministers are being chased out of villages. People will not forgive him, they want to punish him." (ANI)

