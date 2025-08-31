Arunachal BJP slams Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over remarks on PM Modi

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a rally in Bihar, terming them “highly unethical and disrespectful.”

The party said dragging Heeraben Modi, a private citizen with no political role, into political discourse was “disgraceful and beyond norms of decency.”

Addressing reporters here, party spokesperson Tabom Dai dismissed the Congress-led rallies as “political dramas” irrelevant to issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh. He highlighted the state’s progress under Chief Minister Pema Khandu and said people continue to place their faith in BJP’s leadership.

The party objected to the repeated use of expressions like “Pradhan Mantri Chor” and addressing the Prime Minister as “Tu,” recalling that Rahul Gandhi had previously apologised before the Supreme Court for similar remarks.

BJP leaders accused the Congress and its INDI Alliance partners of undermining constitutional institutions with “baseless” allegations of EVM manipulation and “vote chori,” calling it an attempt to cover up their “impending defeat” in Bihar.

Earlier in the day, the party organised a massive protest rally in Itanagar, condemning remarks by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The rally, spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, began from Ganga Market and culminated at the Tennis Court at IG Park, here.

