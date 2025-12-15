Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah, Election Commission over ‘vote theft’ allegations

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission, alleging "vote theft" and accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining democratic institutions. Speaking at the Congress' 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramleela Maidan in New Delhi, Gandhi claimed that Shah appeared nervous while responding to the allegations in Parliament.

Referring to a recent exchange in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on electoral reforms, the Congress MP said the Home Minister had spoken with "trembling hands," asserting that the BJP shows courage only when it is in power. Gandhi said he had challenged Shah to debate the issue publicly, including during his press conferences, to let the country decide who was speaking the truth.

Gandhi has repeatedly alleged systematic electoral manipulation, including voter deletions and duplicate entries, particularly in Karnataka, Haryana and Maharashtra. During the Lok Sabha debate, he had pressed Shah to respond to these claims while accusing the Election Commission of failing to act independently.

Responding in Parliament, Shah rejected Gandhi's remarks and said the Leader of Opposition could not dictate how the House functions. The Home Minister insisted he would address all points in due course and urged Gandhi to remain patient.

At the rally, Gandhi also vowed that a future Congress government would amend the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023. He warned that action would be taken against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, accusing the poll body of working in favour of the BJP.

Drawing a broader ideological contrast, Gandhi criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), citing a statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on power and truth. He said the Congress ideology, rooted in India's civilisational values, places truth above power, and asserted that by standing with truth, the BJP-led government would be removed.

The rally comes amid intensified political mobilisation by the Congress over alleged electoral irregularities ahead of key political battles. (ANI)

