Rahul Gandhi tells Indore students ‘system wants andhbhakts, not curious minds’ at Chhatron Ki Goonj

‘System wants Andhbhakts, not students’

INDORE: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that an "andhbhakt" never asks questions and lives in a "delusional world", while asserting that a student is someone who remains curious and raises their voice against issues, during his interaction with students at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Indore, where Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants raised concerns over delays in recruitment. "The struggle is against the system. What is this system? The system has various layers. At the top level sit six individuals who run it..." Rahul Gandhi said, while making allegations against several individuals and institutions. (ANI)

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