Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to ensure assistance for affected families after Vietnam boat accident

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief over the boat accident near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island carrying Indian tourists, urging the Centre to work closely with Vietnamese authorities to ensure all possible assistance to those affected and their families. In a post on X, Gandhi said he was “deeply saddened” by the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are also with those who are still missing, and with their families enduring an agonising wait,” he said. “I urge the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to work closely with the Vietnamese authorities to ensure that every possible effort is made in the ongoing rescue operations and that all necessary assistance is extended to the affected families,” Gandhi added. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief over the incident, describing the boat capsizing as “deeply distressing.” (ANI)

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