Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Visit Manipur Amid Renewed Violence & Curfew Reimposition

IMPHAL: Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi came out with grave concerns regarding the recent surge in violence and continuing bloodshed in Manipur.

Speaking through X (formerly Twitter) post, Gandhi referred to the situation as "deeply disturbing" and requested PM Narendra Modi to visit the violence-stricken state to work for peace and healing.

"The spate of violent clashes and continued bloodshed in Manipur is very disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, every Indian had hoped that the Central and State governments would have done everything to reconcile and come up with a solution," Gandhi said.

Reiterating his appeal he said, "I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and put an effort into restoring peace and healing in the region."

After experiencing an increasing wave of violence, the curfew in Imphal West District was reinstated on Saturday. Authorities had relaxed the curfew between 5:00 AM and 8:00 PM on November 16. District Magistrate Kirankumar canceled this relief and ordered a total curfew from 4:30 PM on November 16, 2024, until further orders. People with essential health services have been exempted from it.

Renewed tensions have enveloped the district and other areas in the state this week as reports emerge about the abduction of six people and further reports that three bodies have been found. The authorities have not confirmed if the bodies have any link with the missing persons.

Amid the turmoil, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, in specific areas of Manipur till March 31, 2025. This will allow security operations to be conducted under a unified command in the sensitive ethnic state. The act now covers areas under six police stations across five districts Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong, and Moirang.

The MHA said this decision was made after carefully assessing the security situation with input from concerned stakeholders.

Manipur has been under the guns since May last year and the region has become polarized and its people suffer. Gandhi's plea for immediate action and a concerted effort by the Central as well as the State governments is needed to bring about harmony once again to the affected communities.