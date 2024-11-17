Assam: Delivery Boy Files FIR against Suspended Police Inspector for Assault

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident that has galvanised wide public outrage, a delivery boy and Cotton University student, Gnyandeep Hazarika, has filed a First Information Report against Inspector Bhargav Borbora, who was recently suspended as Officer-in-Charge at Panbazar Police Station.

The FIR comes in the wake of a video going viral on the internet, where Borbora can be seen mercilessly beating up Hazarika on a busy street in Fancy Bazar area in Guwahati.

The altercation occurred on Friday night when Hazarika, in his endeavour to deliver a parcel, entered a no-entry zone. The video shows Inspector Borbora manhandling the young delivery boy.

Things only picked up the pace as Borbora started verbal abuse against Hazarika and then began beating him. When people passing by tried to intervene, Borbora did not ease up; he continued his tirade even as people begged him to de-escalate.

In the video, Borbora is seen intimidating not Hazarika, but also the recording witnesses. His action sparked outrage among the netizens and how they condemned such a behavior as an abuse of power.

As the video began to spread on social media, pressure mounted on Assam Police to act on the issue. Consequently, Inspector Bhargav Borbora was suspended forthwith. Senior police officials issued a public statement releasing details about the suspension and confirming that all facts would be probed into.

Gnyandeep Hazarika filed a formal FIR against Borbora mentioning the mental and physical torture he underwent at his hands. The statement highlighted to the gory details of trauma experienced in that incident, as not an attack upon him but an abuse of authority endangering public trust in law enforcement.

Matters just went worse for Borbora as another complaint against him was lodged by Palash Ranjan Baruah, Beltola area resident, Guwahati. Though the complaint details of Baruah are not known, it certainly adds more to the contents of allegations against the suspended officer.

Wide-scale anger in residents of Guwahati and further online has been sparked by the incidence. Many demanded greater accountability toward law enforcement officers, especially those accused of abusing their power.

Civil society groups and students spoke regarding Hazarika, raising voices for delivering justice and stricter measures which would not permit it to recur again.