Rahul Gandhi vows to expose ‘vote chori’ at ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Sasaram district, vowed to expose any theft of votes, whether it happens in Maharashtra, Bihar, or elsewhere in the future. "The entire country knows what the Election Commission is doing. Earlier, the country did not know how votes were being stolen. But we made it clear in the press conference how votes are being stolen. Whenever the theft is happening, whether in Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Bengal, we will catch the theft and working to show the people," Rahul Gandhi said. He described Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a "conspiracy" by the Election Commission, adding that the 'vote theft has been exposed' and the Opposition will fight against the alleged stealing of elections. "I am telling you from this stage that Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections are being stolen in the entire country. Their latest conspiracy is to conduct SIR in Bihar and steal the Bihar elections as well by cutting the new votes and adding fake ones. All of us have come to this stage to tell you that we will not let them steal this election," he added. Speaking about the role of the poor in preventing vote theft, he said, "Bihar's population will not let this theft happen. Why? Because poor people only have the vote, and we will not let vote chori happen." (ANI)

