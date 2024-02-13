Rajasthan: Congress Offers Sonia Gandhi RS Seat Formerly Held by Manmohan Singh

GUWAHATI: The congress is preparing to release its list of Rajya Sabha candidate list and it is anticipated that the former president Sonia Gandhi will be fielded from Rajasthan.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, currently representing Rajasthan, is nearing the end of his tenure. Consequently, a call has been made to nominate Sonia Gandhi to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in his place.

A proposal has been submitted by state president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tike Ram Julie, amidst reported differences between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot factions regarding the candidate.

"We have requested the national president to make Sonia Gandhi a Rajya Sabha candidate from Rajasthan. If Sonia Gandhi is made the candidate, it will boost the morale of Congress workers," said Tikaram Julie, the leader of the opposition.