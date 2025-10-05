Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar suspends cough syrup after adverse effects

Jaipur: Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar on Saturday confirmed that all 19 medicines supplied by Kaysan Pharma, Jaipur, have been suspended following reports of adverse effects linked to Dextromethorphan HBr Syrup in Bharatpur and Sikar. Two health officials — Dr Palak Koolwal (PHC Hathideh) and Pharmacist Pappu Soni — have been suspended for negligence, while State Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma has also been suspended for lapses in monitoring.

On September 28, 2025, complaints were received from Bharatpur regarding batch number KL-25/147 of Dextromethorphan Syrup. The next day, a similar complaint came from Sikar regarding batch KL-25/148.

“Patients reported vomiting, dizziness, fainting, and drowsiness after consuming the syrup. The Health Department immediately banned these batches and sent statutory samples to the State Drug Testing Laboratory,” the minister said.

Addressing media reports linking the cough syrup to three child deaths, the minister clarified that Nityansh Sharma (4), Sikar, died on September 29, 2025, with no evidence of dextromethorphan being prescribed. “Samrat, Bharatpur, died on September 22, 2025, of acute respiratory distress, and there was no record of syrup consumption. Tirthraj, Bharatpur, died on September 27 2025, of acute encephalitis with no record of syrup use. These cases are still under investigation, but so far there is no confirmation that government doctors prescribed the drug,” Khinvsar said. (IANS)

