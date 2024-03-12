Rajasthan: Tejas Aircraft Crashes in Jaisalmer During Training Sortie; Pilot Safe

RAJASTHAN: An Indian Air Force's Tejas aircraft crashed in a student hostel compound in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. This was the maiden crash of Tejas since its first test flight in 2001. The jet joined the military's service only five years ago, back in 2016. While it crashed during a training exercise, the pilot ejected safely. Fortunately, no one on the ground was hurt either.
The crash site was alarmingly close to populated areas, causing concern. But no need to fret as the Indian Air Force released a swift reply confirming the mishap and promised a detailed probe via a Court of Inquiry to pinpoint the mishap's reason.
The official report from the Air Force detailed the event. One Tejas jet crashed during training in Jaisalmer today. They confirmed the pilot's safety, and a Court of Inquiry formation is underway to get to the bottom of the accident.
"One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force expressed on social media.
It's the first time Tejas met an accident. Also, its home-grown status adds significance. Tejas, a lightweight combat flight, was created domestically. The initiative began in the 1980s to lessen India's need for foreign-made fighters. After enduring years of development and trials, Tejas finally joined the Air Force in 2016, marking a defining moment in India's defense stature.
Air Force training can be risky because it often involves tough simulations similar to actual battle situations. This event showed how good the escape system is and how well the pilot was trained, as he got out safely.
There will be a detailed examination of the incident soon. The goal will be to see if any design or use problems need fixing so we can keep the Tejas planes safe and working well. Plus, people might question where to train, so we reduce danger to people on the ground if accidents occur.