Rajnath Singh Hails ‘Transformational Mindset’ as India Boosts Indigenous Defence Production, Exports

‘When wars break out, entire supply system gets impacted’

Nagpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday performed the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for a state-of-the-art 10,000-ton Aluminium Extrusion Press at the Yantra India Limited (YIL) facility in Nagpur, hailing it as a symbol of India’s “transformational mindset” towards self-reliance.

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister emphasised that the project reflects India’s shift from being an importer to a domestic manufacturer of critical infrastructure.”

This is the symbol of our transformational mindset. The needs for which the country had to once look outside are now being gradually built in our own country by our own citizens. I think this is necessary because we can all see the situation in the world today,” Singh said.

Highlighting the fragility of global logistics during international conflicts, the Defence Minister underlined the strategic importance of indigenisation.”

When wars break out, the entire supply system gets impacted. So, in such a time, every country wants all necessities related to its security to remain in its own hands and be built by its own hands,” he added.

Highlighting the rapid growth of India’s defence sector, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the country’s domestic defence production and exports have seen a massive surge since 2014.’

’Our domestic defence production was only Rs 46,000 crore. But today, I am happy and proud to announce to all of you that if we look at the data for India’s financial year 2025-26, it has now increased to a record of more than Rs 1,78,000 crore. India’s defence exports in 2014 were approximately Rs 1,000 crore. Today, you will be happy to know that at this time, we are exporting weapons worth approximately Rs 40,000 crore, made on Indian soil by the hands of skilled workers,’’ he said. (ANI)

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