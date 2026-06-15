Nothing is greater than self-respect of country and its people: Rajnath Singh

Agar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the BJP government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has safeguarded and prioritised the self-respect of the citizens, following the legacy of Maharana Pratap, the 16th-century ruler of Mewar in Rajasthan. Addressing a gathering here after unveiling the statue of Maharana Pratap, the Defence Minister said that the Modi government has actively worked towards boosting India’s pride. He affirmed that the government, through its notion ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, practices a politics of equality, justice and humanity. “Nothing is greater than the self-respect of the country and its people. And with this same thought, in the last 12 years, we have worked in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to enhance India’s pride. We have tried our best to ensure every citizen of India gets security and respect,” he said. (ANI)
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