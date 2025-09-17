Rajnath Singh urges armed forces to prepare for unconventional threats 

Kolkata: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on the armed forces to go beyond traditional concepts of war and remain prepared for unconventional challenges such as “information, ideological, ecological and biological warfare.”

Addressing the Combined Commanders’ Conference 2025, the Defence Minister underlined that the nature of warfare is evolving rapidly, with global conflicts proving the need for a “technology-friendly” military. “Wars of today are so sudden and unpredictable that it is extremely difficult to foretell their duration.”

“It can be two months, a year, or even five years. We need to be prepared. We need to ensure that our surge capacity remains sufficient,” he added.

Terming India’s defence sector as an amalgamation of offensive and defensive capabilities, the Defence Minister called upon the commanders to be proactive in their approach and strive to build the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi.

Stating that a committee has been formed to examine the project and prepare a “realistic action plan”, he suggested devising a medium-term plan for the next five years and a long-term plan for the next ten years to bring the vision to fruition.

The minister reiterated the focus on modernisation, operational readiness, technological superiority and credible deterrence, stressing the importance of the “JAI mantra” — Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, and Innovation — introduced by PM Modi.

He urged deeper collaboration with industry and academia to develop future-ready technologies, while reaffirming the government’s push to make India’s private sector a key pillar of the global defence innovation ecosystem. Jointness and synergy across services were described as “essential” to deal with future challenges. Rajnath Singh pointed to the creation of Tri-Service Logistics Nodes and a logistics management application as steps towards integration and civil-military fusion. Citing ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a landmark, he said it showcased that “Strength, Strategy and Self-reliance” are the three pillars of India’s 21st-century power.

He lauded the armed forces’ professionalism and reliance on indigenous platforms during the operation. “Self-reliance is not a slogan, but a necessity, which is key to strategic autonomy,” he added. Rajnath Singh announced his approval of the Defence Procurement Manual 2025 and said the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 is being revised to simplify processes, cut delays and strengthen operational capabilities.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs - Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat, and other senior officials attended the conference. (IANS)

