Rally in Leh, complete shutdown in Kargil, demanding statehood for Ladakh

SRINAGAR: Scores of people took part in a rally in Leh town of the Ladakh union territory on Monday as Kargil town observed a shutdown on the call given by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in support of their demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

After violent protests were witnessed in Leh town in September last year, Monday's was the first major rally by LAB.

Significantly, the rally was held two days after Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released after the MHA revoked his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

DGP Ladakh, Mukesh Singh, visited the rally site at Singay Namgyal Chowk in Leh to take stock of the security arrangements, with additional police and security personnel deployed across the town to maintain law and order.

Led by LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay, the protesters started from the Singay Namgyal chowk and marched to Leh polo ground with participants, including a sizable number of women, chanting slogans in support of the demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

Some of the participants in the rally were carrying pictures of the four persons who were killed in the firing after a LAB-sponsored protest rally turned violent in September last year.

Meanwhile, Kargil and adjoining Drass town observed a complete shutdown in response to the joint call given by LAB and KDA, the two groups that are spearheading the agitation over the issues of statehood and Sixth Schedule over the past five years. (IANS)

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