History Remade: BRO Builds World’s Highest Motorable Road at Mig La Pass in Ladakh

Guwahati: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has once again made history by constructing the world’s highest motorable road at Mig La Pass, Ladakh, at an altitude of 19,400 feet. The new Likaru–Mig La–Fukche road eclipses BRO’s previous Guinness World Record set at Umling La, which stands at 19,024 feet.

Developed under Project Himank, the route holds significant strategic value, forming a crucial third axis connecting Hanle to Fukche. In addition to strengthening India’s border infrastructure, the road is expected to stimulate tourism in Ladakh and promote the development of the region’s remote “First Villages.”

BRO officials lauded the project as a testament to the organisation’s engineering expertise, resilience, and commitment to nation-building, highlighting its ability to deliver infrastructure in some of the most challenging terrains on Earth. The achievement underscores the organisation’s ongoing role in enhancing connectivity, security, and regional growth in India’s high-altitude frontier.