Ram Mandir Trust overhaul: Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as CEO, Govind Dev Giri becomes GS

AYODHYA: Effecting a major administrative overhaul, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and elevated Swami Govind Dev Giri as the General Secretary. Additionally, Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav were appointed as the new trustees, filling three vacant positions within the Trust.

The Ram Temple Trust approved the fresh appointments during the high-profile deliberations, including that of Air Marshal (Retd) Jitendra Mishra's appointment, after considering the recommendations of the committee formed to select the temple's first CEO, from a pool of more than 5,000 candidates.

The Trust members in its presser, soon after appointments, hailed the Air Force veteran's more than 39 years of distinguished career in the service and reaffirmed belief in his extensive leadership experience, which will now move from military command to institutional responsibility.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986, Mishra is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and served as the Commander during Operation Sindoor -- India's befitting response to Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack.

The CEO will have his hands full with numerous tasks, as he will be the point person for making the administration and financial management of temple more organised and robust.

Temple management, security, staff administration, devotee facilities, and coordination among various departments and agencies will be among his primary responsibilities.

Swami Govind Dev Giri has been entrusted with the role of General Secretary, while Mahesh Bhagchandka will take charge as the Temple trust Treasurer. The Trustees commended Krishna Mohan, the internal General Secretary for shouldering the responsibilities, during the difficult and challenging two-month period. Among the three new members, who were appointed to the Trust included Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav. (IANS)

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