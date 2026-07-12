Ram Mandir Trust sets criteria for CEO post, applications open till July 18

New Delhi: The committee constituted to oversee the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir met in the national capital on Friday and finalised the eligibility criteria for the post. According to sources, applicants must be graduates with a minimum of 20 years of experience in administration or finance. Candidates with prior experience in temple management will be given preference. The applicant must also be a follower of the Hindu faith. Applications for the CEO post can be submitted until July 18. A dedicated email ID is being created to receive applications. Once the applications are received, the committee will interact with shortlisted candidates before making the final selection. The CEO will initially be appointed for a three-year term and will be required to reside in Ayodhya during the tenure. The committee has also decided to appoint a Secretary to assist in carrying out the selection process smoothly. (ani)

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