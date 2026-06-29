Ram Temple embezzlement: Police recover jewellery, documents from Tinnu Yadav’s house

AYODHYA: Police on Sunday recovered jewellery and documents from the house of accused Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, after searches were conducted at the residences of all eight accused, arrested in connection with the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Ram Mandir. This comes after the eight individuals were sent to three-day judicial custody on Friday. They will stay in jail till June 29 and will be produced before a city court again on Monday.

According to police sources, some cash and property documents were also recovered from the house of Yadav, who is associated with the temple management.

By evening, the police will complete an assessment to determine exactly what has been recovered from the premises of each accused. Later at night, the investigators will decide whether to seek police custody of the accused again during the court hearing tomorrow.

Officials have recovered some items from the residence of each accused, and all the recovered materials are currently being verified. (IANS)

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