Congress Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Row

New Delhi: The Congress party has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla insisted that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust be immediately disbanded. He argued that the management of the temple should be handed over to traditional religious leaders, such as Mahants and Shankaracharyas, rather than political appointees.

The political backlash intensified following a preliminary report by a state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and the subsequent arrest of eight accused individuals. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal accused the BJP-RSS of exploiting the religious sentiments of ordinary devotees. He alleged that the current police investigation serves as a shield for top leadership by solely targeting low-level office bearers.

The opposition maintains that a fair probe can only be achieved under a sitting Supreme Court judge. Concurrently, a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI-led multi-disciplinary probe into the financial irregularities is scheduled for an urgent listing review before the Supreme Court.