Ramalinga Reddy withdraws resignation, to continue in Karnataka Cabinet

BENGALURU: Minister for Water Resources Ramalinga Reddy has withdrawn his resignation from the ministry and will continue as a loyal soldier of the party and as a minister, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala announced on Saturday.

It may be recalled that Ramalinga Reddy on Friday had announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, alleging that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had gone back on an assurance regarding the allocation of the Bengaluru Urban portfolio.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after meeting Minister Reddy, Surjewala said: "Since yesterday, BJP and a section of the media broke the news of the announcement of resignation by our Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Reddy has worked with Congress State President B.K. Hariprasad for years, since their formative years. They worked together in the Youth Congress." (IANS)

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