Public anger against Congress in Karnataka compelled to change CM: PM Narendra Modi

SURAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government in Karnataka was forcing political adjustments within the party, including discussions surrounding a change in the state’s chief ministership.

Addressing a public meeting in Surat, PM Modi cited Karnataka while criticising Congress and discussing political trends in states governed by the opposition party.

“There is also considerable anger among the people of Karnataka regarding the Congress government. That is why Congress is being compelled to change its Chief Minister there,” he said.

The remarks formed part of a broader section of his speech in which he highlighted recent electoral developments and criticised the Congress party’s political approach.

Earlier, PM Modi referred to local body election outcomes in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, arguing that voters in those states had also delivered adverse verdicts against Congress.

He said the country was increasingly favouring stability, development, and governance over what he termed uncertainty and negativity. “The country does not like anarchy, uncertainty, and pessimism. India’s political landscape was being shaped by public aspirations for development and economic progress,” he said.

He argued that citizens increasingly expected governments to focus on infrastructure, connectivity, employment opportunities, and public services. The Prime Minister contrasted this with what he described as opposition efforts to gain political advantage through criticism and disruption. (IANS)

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