Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader urges upholding Hinduism while respecting other faiths

GORAKHPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has urged people to uphold Hinduism while respecting other religions, asking what harm would occur if Muslim brothers who offer Namaz also worship the river from an environmental perspective.

The RSS General Secretary asserted that India must become a global leader in culture and knowledge if it respects everyone’s religions and cultures.

Speaking at the Gorakhpur Hindu Sammelan, Hosabale emphasized the importance of preserving Hinduism and integrating its principles into everyday life. “Muslims would lose nothing by offering respect to rivers, trees and the sun in the interest of environmental protection,” he said.

He elaborated on the significance of Hindu culture globally, saying, “We’re not saying, If you do this, then give up that worship. Give up that prayer. We’re saying, This is the religion of humanity. This is Hinduism. This is the Hindu religion our ancestors fought for thousands of years and survived against all kinds of invaders. That’s why this land is like this.”

Hosabale highlighted the global interest in Indian culture, stating, “The intelligence, talent, and hard work of our people are being welcomed. People are eager to learn about our country’s culture. In Russia, the people there allowed churches to be converted into temples. In America, temples are being built wherever Hindus live. People there are practicing Surya Namaskar and Pranayama. They are learning Sanskrit. Sanskrit is taught in many universities in Germany. Ayurveda is being taught. India has to become the world’s Vishwaguru. We must live our lives with that vision in mind, incorporating the best of Hinduism, Hindutva, and Hindu culture into our lives today. Therefore, every individual has a duty to do so.”

He also addressed concerns about religious conversion, stating, “The number of Hindus in our society should remain the same. We should not be forced to convert to another religion or become victims of such conspiracies. This is happening in many places in the country in the name of religious conversion. They enter the poor and those considered untouchable and inferior to the Hindu community. They convert. This has happened in tribal areas. We have to be cautious about these things.”

The RSS urged followers to respect their own paths within Hinduism while maintaining the broader religious identity. (ANI)

