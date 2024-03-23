RBI offices to remain open for greater convenience of taxpayers on March 30, 31

New Delhi: For the convenience of taxpayers, RBI offices dealing with government business and all designated branches of agency banks will keep their counters open as per normal working hours on March 30 and 31.

In a statement on special measures for the current financial year (2023-24) and in the wake of the annual closing of government accounts, the Reserve Bank said that electronic transactions can be done till the stipulated time on both days (March 30 and March 31).

“With a view to providing greater convenience to taxpayers, it has been decided that RBI offices dealing with Government business and all designated branches of agency banks conducting government banking business will keep their counters open as per normal working hours on March 30 and March 31, 2024. Electronic transactions can be done till the stipulated time on both days,” read the statement.

“Transactions through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System will continue up to 2400 hours as hitherto on March 31, 2024,” it said intending to provide greater convenience to taxpayers.

In order to facilitate government receipts and payments, necessary arrangements have also been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country, it added.

“Special clearing will be conducted for government cheques both on March 30 and 31, 2024. Agency banks are hereby advised that all cheques related to government accounts may be presented on such clearing,” the RBI said.

It further said that the timing for the presentation and return clearing of instruments for these special clearing sessions for government cheques will be intimated in due course.

“Regarding reporting of central and state government transactions to RBI, the reporting window of March 31 will be kept open till 1200 hours on April 1, 2024,” it said. (ANI)

