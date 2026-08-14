SSB Conducts Security Checks across Guwahati ahead of Independence Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Dog Squad of 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, conducted a comprehensive search and security operation across Guwahati on Thursday ahead of Independence Day.

Led by HC (Dog Handler) Netaji M, the squad used trained sniffer dogs to check suspicious objects at key and sensitive locations, including the railway station, airport, Khanapara Bus Stop, major markets, public places and areas near important establishments.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of 1st Battalion SSB Commandant Shri Sunil Kaushik to strengthen security arrangements and prevent potential threats. The SSB said it was maintaining heightened vigilance and taking necessary security measures to ensure public safety and a peaceful environment during the Independence Day celebrations.

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