Reflects youth’s trust on 'Nation First’ ideology: Amit Shah on ABVP’s DUSU win

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) victory in three of the four posts in the Delhi University Students' Union polls 2026, saying that it reflects the youth's "unwavering faith" in the student outfit's "Nation First ideology".

In a post on the social media platform X, Home Minister Shah said: "Heartfelt congratulations to all the dedicated workers of the ABVP on the splendid victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections."

"This victory reflects the unwavering faith of the youth in the ABVP's ideology of 'Nation First' and its commitment to student welfare," he asserted.

Union Minister Shah added: "I am fully confident that the council's workers, drawing new energy from this victory and following the ideals of Swami Vivekananda Ji, will continue to relentlessly advance the cause of student interests and nation-building."

Earlier in the day, several other Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also congratulated the ABVP, while asserting that Gen Z will "never accept the lies" of the Opposition.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also termed ABVP's victory a "symbol of the unwavering faith of the youth in the 'Nation First' policy".

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all workers on the splendid success of ABVP in the Delhi University Students' Union elections," he said in a post on X.

He also added: "I am confident that ABVP will continue to work with the same dedication and commitment to student interests, national service, and nation-building."

Echoing similar view, BJP President Nitin Nabin said that the victory reflects the "youth's continued faith in positive and constructive student politics, rooted in the spirit of 'Nation First', and their strong resolve to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'".

"My best wishes to the victorious candidates and everyone who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible," he said in a post on X.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the ABVP's victory "reflects that the youth and Gen Z across the country will never accept the lies of the Opposition". (IANS)

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