‘Refugee influx, illegal migrants make coastal security challenging’ Says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday highlighted the maritime challenges amid instability in India’s neighbouring countries.

Addressing the Indian Coast Guard Commanders’ Conference in the national capital, Rajnath Singh noted refugee influx and illegal migrants as a challenge to India’s maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region.

He said, “India keeps facing several challenges with respect to its land borders. The actions of our neighbouring countries are not hidden from anyone. Another thing which we can see is instability in countries around us. These challenges affect our maritime region, especially the Bay of Bengal.”

“Refugee influx, illegal migrants and maritime activities make our coastal security challenging. We should not limit ourselves to routine surveillance, but we have to keep an eye on a double front. Maritime security is not limited to our ships; rather, geopolitical awareness and preparedness are essential here,” the Defence Minister added.

Reiterating the Centre’s call for self-reliance, he lauded the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for its efforts under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

He said that servicing and repair of Coast Guard ships are being done in India, and 90 per cent of the Coast Guard’s budget goes into the development of indigenous assets.

“The government is working to provide you with state-of-the-art platforms. We are focusing on both machine power and human power. We are trying to provide the Indian Coast Guard with all the modern facilities required. I am satisfied with the Coast Guard’s efforts under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Today, servicing and repair of the Indian Coast Guard’s ships are being done in India. 90 per cent of the Coast Guard’s budget goes into the development of indigenous assets. Not just in defence, India is progressing towards economic self-reliance,” he said at the Conference.

The three-day conference started on September 28 at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

According to ICG, the conference underscores its pivotal role in ensuring maritime safety, security, and environmental protection and aligns with the national vision of a secure, stable, and resilient maritime domain. (ANI)

