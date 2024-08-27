‘Regional parties finished in Haryana’: Anil Vij Predicts BJP Victory in Haryana Assembly Polls

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday claimed victory of the BJP in the forthcoming state Assembly polls, saying the regional parties “are now finished and the contest is only with the Congress, and we will easily defeat the Congress because they have committed so many sins”.

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of sexual assault and rapes in the country, Vij said, “This country holds women in high regard, so such acts cannot be tolerated, and strict laws should be made for this. Those (guilty) who commit such crimes should be hanged, that’s the only solution.” Vij was responding to media queries in Ambala.

On the list of candidates for Jammu and Kashmir elections, Vij said, “The list for Jammu and Kashmir has been released, and Haryana’s will come soon.”

Regarding the question of extending the polling date, he said that he believed that “the date might be extended”.

Commenting on the clash between Congress and BJP workers over pamphlets in Rohtak, Vij said, “The Congress is starting to show its true colours.” (IANS)

