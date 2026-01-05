Reinforcing moral core of Indian democracy: Foreign media praises ECI’s SIR drive

NEW DELHI: The “purging” of electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a monumental drive undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), found strong resistance and opposition within the nation, but drew significant attention and admiration in the foreign discourse.

A couple of foreign journals have hailed the exercise as a sweeping step in the right direction for overhauling the country’s electoral register.

Greek City Times, an Australia-based Greek news portal, showered praise on the momentous exercise by the poll panel and described it as “a foundational principle of one person, one vote”.

It said that the landmark initiative has infused fresh life into India’s democratic ethos by reaffirming the weight and sanctity of every individual vote and also reflected a commitment to enhanced civic participation.

Notably, the ECI successfully conducted the SIR exercise in Bihar, ahead of the Assembly elections – the first such electoral rolls revision in two decades. Soon after the Bihar elections, the ECI expanded the SIR in 12 states and Union Territories, inviting the ire of Opposition parties.

The Greek City Times, praising the initiative, said that the SIR serves to uphold and strengthen the democratic system that every eligible citizen has an equal and undiluted voice in the political process.

“By systematically removing duplicate entries, deceased names, and ineligible voters, while simultaneously adding newly eligible citizens -especially young voters who have recently attained the legal voting age - the exercise works to align the electoral roll more closely with present realities,” it said in a detailed blog, assessing the intent and impact of the electoral rolls revision.

Stating that SIR will increase credibility and legitimacy of electoral outcomes, it said that the multi-level verification will only make voter registration more accessible and inclusive.

It further said that a refreshed and transparent voter list will augment public confidence and added that the elimination of ghost entries will make people trust the election process and also engage with it earnestly and sincerely. (IANS)

