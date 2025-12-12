Election Commission of India (ECI) extends SIR deadline for 5 States, 1 UT

NEW DELHI: After Kerala, the Election Commission of India, on Thursday, extended the deadlines for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five States and one Union Territory. Per the revised schedule, the enumeration period for Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been extended to December 14, with the draft roll to be published on December 19. The enumeration period for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will end on December 18, with the draft rolls on December 23. Uttar Pradesh received an extension of 15 days with the enumeration period ending on December 26 and draft rolls to be published on December 31, ECI said in a press note. In the earlier schedule, the enumeration period for these six States and UTs was until December 11, and the draft electoral rolls were published on December 16. The enumeration period for Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal ended on Thursday, and the draft rolls will be published on December 16. (IANS)

