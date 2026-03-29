Religion-politics mix doesn't work in Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Manickam Tagore

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has offered a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political strategy for the state, arguing that the BJP's mix of religion and politics fails to resonate with the state's distinct socio-political fabric of the state.

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Saturday, Tagore underlined that while PM Modi continues to draw large crowds in the state, that popularity has not translated into electoral success for the BJP.

Responding to a question on PM Modi's charisma and whether weak local leadership is the reason for the BJP's limited electoral gains, similar to challenges faced by Congress, Tagore said the situation in Tamil Nadu is fundamentally different.

"There are two parts to it. Mr. Modi brings in a different kind of story here because Tamil Nadu doesn't mix religion with politics. What he speaks outside and what BJP stands for is seen as against the basic ideology of Tamil Nadu's politics," he said.

Tagore cited a visit by PM Modi to Madurai, where the Prime Minister visited the Tiruparankundram temple. "He made a statement that a 'Deepam' was not allowed to be lit there. But that is not true. The lamp was lit. The BJP wanted to light a lamp near a mosque, and that narrative is not accepted in Tamil Nadu," Tagore said, calling it an example of religious symbolism misfiring in the state. (ANI)

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