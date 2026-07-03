Resilience in adversity is the key to success: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday that resilience during adversity is the secret for success, adding that in politics someone's success automatically makes detractors jealous.

Addressing a programme organised here by Sindhu Education Society, Bhagwat added that our message to humanity should be that we should not live for ourselves but instead we should live for others.

"We should live with integrity, and we should teach the same to everyone, not by speaking, but through actions and setting an example," the RSS Chief said.

Referring to the message of Lord Krishna to Arjun in Gita, Bhagwat called for facing adversity with resilience and not giving up.

The RSS Chief said, "The God has told Arjun in Gita that running away will be a disservice to you, if you fight and win then you will get wealth, if you kill then you will get such salvation which even great yogis do not get."

"There is no harm in standing firm, being adamant, fighting, there is no harm in running away, losing, getting disappointed, this is a part of life. If one door closes, then another door opens somewhere. It is just a passing phase," Bhagwat added.

The RSS Chief also reflected on the concept of all-round knowledge and said education to fill the stomach is necessary but not compulsory.

"People grow up without education and employ educated people. Education, actually, is for gaining wisdom. It starts from home and the first teacher is the mother," Bhagwat said.

Referring to the killings of people during India's Partition, Bhagwat said people lost everything but did not sit crying, they came here after losing everything and established themselves once again.

"A person should accept destiny. He should try. Everything gets fine by trying. One has to wait and fight. One who fights, achieves something or the other, hence, never lose hope in life, never run away," he added. (IANS)

Also Read: India's history is one of resistance and self-respect, not subjugation: Mohan Bhagwat