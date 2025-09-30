‘Restore normalcy in Ladakh region for meaningful talks’ says Thupstan Chhewang

Leh: Leh Apex Body said on Monday that talks with the Centre will remain suspended till normalcy is restored in the Ladakh region. Thupstan Chhewang, chairman of Leh Apex Body, has appealed to the Centre and the administration to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger in the Ladakh region.

“We have unanimously agreed that the situation as it is prevailing at present, unless peace is restored in Ladakh, no talks can be held,” Thupstan Chhewang said. He added that he has urged the Union Home Ministry and the UT administration to take steps to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger in Ladakh.

In a related development, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has warned the Centre that they are alienating the people of Ladakh. The KDA has demanded that the climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk and others detained after the recent Leh violence should be immediately released. The KDA, along with the Leh Apex Body, has been agitating for statehood and other demands. The alliance has blamed the UT administration for the deaths of four people and injuries to others, including the security force personnel. Sajjad Kargili, member of KDA, has demanded the unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk and the youth detained in the aftermath of the Leh violence.

Kargilli said that the grant of statehood and inclusion in the 6th schedule for the Ladakh region is ‘non-negotiable’.

Four protesters were killed and over 70 others were injured on September 24 when an unruly mob resorted to stone pelting and arson. The protesters torched a CRPF vehicle with the intention of burning alive the CRPF jawans sitting inside the vehicle.

The mob torched the local BJP office and the office of the Leh apex body in addition to smashing the vehicle of the DGP.

Sonam Wangchuk was on a hunger strike since September 10, but broke the fast on September 24 when violence erupted in the town.

He was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur jail. The Mz MHA also cancelled the FCRA registration certificate of the Wantchuk-founded students’ educational and cultural movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), citing gross FCRA violations by Sonam Wangchuk. (IANS)

Also Read: Give Ladakh a voice, give them 6th Schedule: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

Also Watch: