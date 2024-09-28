RG Kar tragedy: Senior doctors call for joint platform to clean health system

Kolkata: Senior doctors participating in a mass convention organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum on Friday, called for a bigger platform involving people from all walks of life to clean up the health system in the state.

The mass convention comes amid the protests over the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital last month.

While emphasising on the need to carry on the movement, veteran medical practitioner Dr Arnab Goswami said that there is a need for a bigger and joint platform for that purpose, involving not just representatives from the medical fraternity but people from different walks of life. “The joint platform is necessary to prolong the movement,” he said.

Describing junior doctors as the pillar of the medical system, the Director of the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said that the macabre tragedy at R.G Kar was unimaginable. “All those who are directly and indirectly involved in it should be identified and punished,” he said. (IANS)

