Rijiju Says Rahul Gandhi ‘Trapped Himself’ with ‘Lies’ Against Amit Shah Over Protest Firing Row

New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday remarked that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi ‘got himself trapped’ by stating ‘lies’ against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier in the day, LoP Gandhi had targeted Home Minister Shah over the alleged police excesses against agitators during the July 20 Parliament march, amid a discussion over the anti-paper leak Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Kiren Rijiju said: “He (Rahul Gandhi) got trapped himself. If Rahul Gandhi had spoken on the issue in a better way, then he would have got some praise. He got trapped by taking the name of Home Minister.”

The Union Minister explained that passing such an order is not in the domain of the Ministers.

"These are the orders to be passed by the District Magistrate or the Sub-Divisional Magistrate who are present at that particular spot. It is their power," he said.

Rijiju said: "The rules are very clear. If the protests turn violent, the magistrate is the one who decides whether shots need to be fired or not. How can the Home Minister take the magistrate's power. Leave about firing, a Minister can never pass an executive order...the Leader of Opposition does not know about this and so claimed that the Home Minister gave the order."

He reiterated that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is "very badly trapped by making such a misleading statement".

"He (Rahul Gandhi) may try to clarify later, but now it is in the records. He is now in a difficult situation after stating lies and now cannot come out of the difficulties that he has created for himself. I feel sorry for him," he added.

Kiren Rijiju said that as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, he was looking forward to substantive intervention by the LoP "which he failed". (IANS)

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