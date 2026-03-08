Rise of India will be determined by India: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has asserted that India’s global trajectory is self-determined, highlighting that the nation’s growth is built upon its own domestic capabilities and resilience.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue the EAM said, “If we have to build a kind of an Indian Ocean sentiment or identity, it has to be backed up with resources, work, commitments, practical projects. There are different dimensions of how you build the Indian Ocean. On why the Indian Ocean is the only ocean named after a country - we are right in the middle of it. With our growth, other countries of the Indian Ocean stand to benefit. Those who work with us will get more benefits. The rise of India will be determined by India. It will be determined by our strength, not by the mistakes of others,” he added.

Jaishankar further highlighted that India has invested in the development of the region and with India’s growth, countries in the region stand to benefit.

“Indian Ocean Region is an ecosystem. Indian Ocean, much more than other parts of the world, is in the process of recovery and rebuilding. Individual states are doing that, but the whole region as a whole, restoration of trade patterns, connectivity. This whole rebuilding process of the Indian Ocean needs to be recognised. A lot of this requires hard work. In the last decade, Indian diplomacy has invested a lot in this process,” he said. (ANI)

