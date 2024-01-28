Rouse Avenue court issues summons to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and daughters

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday issued summons to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and other accused in the Land for Job money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne issued summons to the accused persons after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court issued a production warrant to produce Amit Katyal on the next date of hearing. Two firms, namely A K Infosystem and A B Export, have also been accused in this case. Cognizance has been taken against these firms.

The next date of hearing is February 9. While taking cognizance of the charge sheet, the court said that there is sufficient ground to take cognizance.

ED had submitted that in 2006-07, AK Infosystem was formed by Amit Katyal and its business was IT data analysis. No real business was done. Instead, several land parcels were bought by the company. One land parcel pertains to the main predicate offence, which is land for a job.

This company was transferred in the name of Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav in 2014 for the consideration of Rs one lakh, ED submitted.

Advocate Manish Jain, special public prosecutor (SPP) for the ED submitted that Amit Katyal is only arrested as an accused.

Other accused are Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, AK Infosystem, AB Export, and Hridyanand Chaudhary.

On January 9, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in Land for a job scam money laundering case.

ED has named Bihar’s ex-CM Rabri Devi, her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and Amit Katyal. Two firms, AB Export and AK Infosystems, have also been accused.

SPP Jain submitted that Amit Katyal was the director of AK Infosystem. Rabri Devi is also accused of a predicate offence in a CBI case. Misa Bharti is accused of the predicate offence. Hridyanand Chaudhary is also accused of a predicate offence and was arrested.

Advocate Manish Jain and Ishan Baisla also submitted that AB Export was supposed to be in the business of export. It was incorporated in 1996. In 2007, Rs five crore came through five companies, and a property in the New Friends colony was purchased.

In this case, seven land parcels are involved. Out of these, Rabri, Hema Yadav, and Misa Bharti got land parcels. Later on, they sold out their land parcels.

ED’s Special Public Prosecutors Manish Jain and advocate Ishan Baisla had apprised the court that the Yadav family members are beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime. Katyal has been arrested and is in custody. The other accused persons have been charge-sheeted without arrest.

Katyal’s firm was chargesheeted in the CBI case as well. On November 23, 2023, the Rouse Avenue Court sent businessman Amit Katyal, promoter of AK Infosystems, to judicial custody.

He was arrested by the ED in an alleged land-for-jobs scam case. Katyal is said to be a close aide of former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. (ANI)

Also Read: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for 9th time

Also Watch: