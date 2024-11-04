Rs 2,100 monthly for women if BJP wins in Jharkhand, says Union Minister

Khunti: Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that a BJP government would deposit Rs 2,100 monthly into the bank accounts of women on the 11th of each month if voted to power.

"The people's support is with the BJP. A wave of change is sweeping the state, and the JMM-Congress alliance will be blown away like a dry leaf. Under the BJP government, Rs 2,100 will be deposited monthly in women's bank accounts on the 11th of each month," Chouhan said.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Koche Munda in the Torpa constituency of Khunti district, Chouhan described service to the people as a form of worship for the BJP.

He continued, "People cannot be happy under the rule of JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal." "In 5 years, they have ruined and destroyed the state. No work is done in government offices without giving and taking money. Hemant Soren is a magician. In 5 years his age has increased by 7 years and his property has also increased a thousand times," Chouhan said.

Chouhan criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, claiming that he had promised five lakh government jobs but failed to deliver.

"There is no job in the last 4 years and 10 months. Two months ago, Hemant Soren called thousands of children in the name of excise constable recruitment and made them run 10 km. Many children lost the battle of life in this incident. This was a murder. In the last assembly polls, Hemant Soren said he would deposit Rs 2000 in the account of women but for 4 years and 10 months, he did not do so. At the time of the elections, he started giving Rs 1,000," he said.

Chouhan vowed that a BJP-led government would deposit Rs 2,100 into every woman's account each month as part of a promise to empower women.

"We have created the 'Gogo Didi' scheme to help women live with dignity. We will purchase crops from farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal and improve the lives of farmers. Those with mud houses will receive additional assistance from the state to build homes under PM Awas Yojana, with free sand provided for construction," he said, emphasizing that law and order issues and safety for women would also be priorities under a BJP government.

Taking aim at corruption, Chouhan accused the JMM government of mishandling funds. "Rs 350 crore was recovered from a local MP's residence. This money does not belong to Hemant Soren, Congress, or the RJD--it's the people's money. PM Modi sent thousands of crores here under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and JMM took it all," he alleged.

Chouhan further noted that Jharkhand has 2.8 lakh vacant positions. "In the first year 1.5 lakh vacant positions will be filled," he added.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters, as well as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Even gods astonished’: BJP’s Sanjay Seth on Hemant Soren’s ‘7-year age leap’ in 5 years

Also Watch: