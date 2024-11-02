‘Even gods astonished’: BJP’s Sanjay Seth on Hemant Soren’s ‘7-year age leap’ in 5 years

Ranchi: Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on Friday criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for inconsistencies in his stated age on nomination papers, claiming that even the gods are astounded to see Soren age seven years within a span of five.

Addressing a press conference here, MoS Seth remarked, “We guarantee that the information we provide on nomination papers is accurate. In 2019, Hemant Soren declared his date of birth on his nomination papers, yet in 2024, he appears to have aged by seven years in just five. What magic is this? Aisa jaadu ki Devta bhi hairaan hai (such magic, even gods astonished).”

He further alleged that this discrepancy amounts to fraud and deceit against the Election Commission.

“Since the beginning, whenever the INDI alliance loses elections, they question the Election Commission of India and EVMs. Now, they have even attempted to deceive the ECI. They have not only misled everyone but have also attempted to deceive the ECI this time. Declarations in nomination papers become public property, accessible to the public online,” Seth added.

The MoS for Defence urged the ECI to thoroughly investigate whether the discrepancy occurred in 2019 or 2024.

“The ECI should take strict action. This is not a simple mistake but a deliberate fraud. The BJP believes in the ECI, the Constitution, and the public, while others do not,” he said.

Speaking on the Assembly polls, Seth expressed confidence in BJP’s support.

“Everywhere I go, people express a desire to oust this deceptive government. The public is determined to establish a BJP-led government. The NDA will lead in all six seats in Ranchi, and we are confident that under BJP leadership, the government will be formed,” the BJP leader stated.

Additionally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Ranchi seat, CP Singh, expressed confidence in his victory and said that the people are enthusiastic about voting for the Lotus symbol.

“On November 13, the people of Ranchi are excited to vote for the Lotus symbol. I am holding Padyatras, engaging with residents, and urging everyone to vote to ensure no vote is wasted,” he said. (ANI)

