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RS chairman approves merger of Raghav Chadha, 6 MPs in BJP; AAP reduced to 3 members

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s strength in Rajya Sabha has increased to 113 after Chairman CP Radhakrishnan approved the merger of Raghav Chadha and six other MPs who quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Raghav Chadha
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NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s strength in Rajya Sabha has increased to 113 after Chairman CP Radhakrishnan approved the merger of Raghav Chadha and six other MPs who quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Losing two-thirds of its MPs has been a big setback for the AAP, which is now reduced to a strength of three members in the Upper House of Parliament.

The trio of MPs--Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal--parted ways with the AAP on Friday and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership.

Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal had also switched to the BJP.  (ANI)

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Chairman Approves Merger of Rebel AAP MPs with BJP

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